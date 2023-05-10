The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $262.45 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

