The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.4 %

GS traded down $4.47 on Wednesday, reaching $320.30. 819,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.64 and its 200-day moving average is $350.03. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock worth $31,114,171. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

