The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $51,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.26. 1,060,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.03. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock worth $31,114,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

