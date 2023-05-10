The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,827,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $153.08. 733,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

