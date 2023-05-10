The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $153.29. 1,944,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

