The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$101.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.76.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$81.35 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.79. The company has a market cap of C$148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

