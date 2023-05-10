The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,473 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $183.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,614. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

