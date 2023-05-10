Theriva Biologics (TOVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th.
Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.
Theriva Biologics Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TOVX opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Theriva Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
About Theriva Biologics
Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.
