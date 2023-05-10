Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $294.20 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $294.20 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018736 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,506.05 or 1.00154198 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,702,143,645.095488 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02926991 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $6,141,731.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

