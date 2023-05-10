Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Handelsbanken cut Thule Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of THUPY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949. Thule Group AB has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

