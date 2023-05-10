Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

