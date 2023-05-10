Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Sold by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,298 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in TIM were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TIM by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TIM by 64.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TIM by 620.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

TIM Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. TIM had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. TIM’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

TIM Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

