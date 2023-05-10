Toast (NYSE:TOST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Toast updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Toast Stock Up 4.3 %
Toast stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.75. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toast
Institutional Trading of Toast
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after buying an additional 472,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after buying an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toast by 844.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Featured Stories
