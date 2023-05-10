Toast (NYSE:TOST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Toast updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Toast Stock Up 4.3 %

Toast stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.75. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Institutional Trading of Toast

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $104,521.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,462.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $104,521.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,462.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 348,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after buying an additional 472,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after buying an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toast by 844.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.