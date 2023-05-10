Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42-4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MODG. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

MODG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. 2,484,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,642. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.75 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

