Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,049,100 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the April 15th total of 6,864,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 302.8 days.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TRMLF stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,831. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $1.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 10.29%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMLF. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

