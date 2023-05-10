Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

TYIDY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.75. 7,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. Toyota Industries has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TYIDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toyota Industries in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Toyota Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.