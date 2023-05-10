Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

TYIDY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.75. 7,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. Toyota Industries has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TYIDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toyota Industries in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Toyota Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

