TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:RNW traded down C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.63 and a 12 month high of C$18.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.58.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.753818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TransAlta Renewables

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNW. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

