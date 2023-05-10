TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $900.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

TDG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $810.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.54.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $808.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $815.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $742.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,245,252.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,245,252.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,037 shares of company stock valued at $203,629,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.