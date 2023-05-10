Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Position Lessened by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Transocean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,806 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 152,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Transocean by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,618,830 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. 1,832,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,009,449. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

