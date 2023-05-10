Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $297,997.28 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $297,997.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,577,249 shares in the company, valued at $57,814,409.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $114,150.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $461,218.56.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $56,811.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $131,563.41.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 134,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.65. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 380.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TZOO. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

