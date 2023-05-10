Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 20,710 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $72,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.14. 2,768,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

