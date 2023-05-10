Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,857 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.49. 1,725,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The company has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

