Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,720 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $62,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.15. 1,039,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,556. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.10 and a 200 day moving average of $200.75.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

