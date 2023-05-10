Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $45,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.84. 72,994,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,290,762. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.30, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,732,600 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

