Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,545 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,825. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

