Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $49,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CI traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.42. 1,748,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

