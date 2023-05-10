Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in April

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Trend Micro Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:TMICY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.20. 6,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.79 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

