Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in April

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Trend Micro Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:TMICY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.20. 6,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.
