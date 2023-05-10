TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

PG stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.13. 1,982,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,447. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

