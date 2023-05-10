Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Down 5.8%

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.46. 232,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 367,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Trinseo Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -3.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after buying an additional 50,488 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 348,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Trinseo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,111,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 58,453 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

