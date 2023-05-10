Truist Financial Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $870.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.54.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 4.7 %

TDG stock opened at $808.41 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $815.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,037 shares of company stock valued at $203,629,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.