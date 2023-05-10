TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Acquires $24,996.92 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Scot R. Salvador purchased 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $24,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,064.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TRST stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 33,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,508. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $528.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several brokerages have commented on TRST. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

