TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Down 92.9% in April

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSS Trading Down 13.6 %

TSSI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 22,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25,069.40 and a beta of 0.74. TSS has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

