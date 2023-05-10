Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the April 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWLF remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

