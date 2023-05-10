TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $17.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Separately, HSBC cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

TuSimple Stock Performance

TSP opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. TuSimple has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

About TuSimple

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More

