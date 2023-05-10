TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $17.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Separately, HSBC cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
TuSimple Stock Performance
TSP opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. TuSimple has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.91.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
