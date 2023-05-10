Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $58.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $112.89.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.