Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (NYSE:TRCA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 20,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 148,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

