Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of TWST opened at $13.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.17. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

