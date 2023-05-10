Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.
Twist Bioscience Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of TWST opened at $13.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.17. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $58.76.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
