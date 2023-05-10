Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.95

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 9880380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.
Uber Technologies Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Insider Activity at Uber Technologies
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 28,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,547,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after buying an additional 292,641 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,082 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 69,745 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.