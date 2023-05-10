Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.95

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 9880380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 28,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,547,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after buying an additional 292,641 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,082 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 69,745 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

