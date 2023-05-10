UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Down 0.4%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $218.43 and last traded at $218.43. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 124.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

