UBS Group AG Has $249.28 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.42% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $249,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

