UBS Group AG Purchases 579,375 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,439,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $174,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

