UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.74

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.74 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 52.75 ($0.67). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 53.80 ($0.68), with a volume of 2,485,178 shares traded.

UK Commercial Property REIT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £691.60 million, a PE ratio of -312.94 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

UK Commercial Property REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,764.71%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.