Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.72 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $73.72 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,715.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00416861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00135363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025127 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002603 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21781305 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,294,376.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

