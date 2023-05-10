United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.45

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.45 and traded as low as $12.14. United Bancorp shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 4,902 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $72.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

