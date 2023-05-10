United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.45

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.45 and traded as low as $12.14. United Bancorp shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 4,902 shares changing hands.
United Bancorp Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $72.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.
United Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp
About United Bancorp
United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Bancorp (UBCP)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.