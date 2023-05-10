United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sees Large Volume Increase

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 392,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 302,350 shares.The stock last traded at $16.61 and had previously closed at $17.24.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $416,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United States Cellular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

