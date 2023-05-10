Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Down 96.0% in April

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the April 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands Trading Up 1.6 %
Unrivaled Brands stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,719. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Unrivaled Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
About Unrivaled Brands
