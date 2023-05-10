Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Down 96.0% in April

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the April 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Unrivaled Brands stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,719. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Unrivaled Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Retail, and Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution segments. The Cannabis Retail segment includes cannabis-focused retail, both physical stores and non-store front delivery.

