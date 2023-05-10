UNUS SED LEO Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.33 billion and $590,979.74 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00012941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00293105 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 72.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,403,535 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,406,432.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.56227136 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $544,395.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

