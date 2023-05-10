Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $19.64. Upstart shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 10,913,040 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,012,676 in the last ninety days. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart Trading Up 37.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

