V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.82 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. V2X updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.80-4.30 EPS.

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 213.48 and a beta of 0.95. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $8,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,774,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,702,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About V2X

VVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

