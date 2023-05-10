Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

